State representative to meet with Granite City residents

GRANITE CITY — To discuss legislative events over the past month, including a school funding reform measure that gives local schools more state funding, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is hosting her next Coffee with Katie from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Petri Café, 1416 20th St.

“Over the past month, the governor has signed into law a number of different bills that I introduced at the urging of my community, including funding for downstate transportation and the Evan Rushing law to give law enforcement more tools to prosecute out-of-state drug dealers,” Stuart said. “Coffee with Katie is an opportunity for me to meet with constituents and discuss the issues that are being debated in Springfield.”

Stuart hosts several Coffee with Katie meetings each month at diners, coffee shops and restaurants throughout the 112th District, which includes all or parts of Edwardsville, Collinsville, Granite City, Glen Carbon, Maryville, Caseyville, O’Fallon, and Fairview Heights. Coffee with Katie allows residents to share their opinions on legislative issues and ideas for new legislation with Stuart in a more personal, small group environment.

“As always, I invite all local residents to bring neighbors and friends and stop by to join me for their morning coffee,” Stuart said. “As state representative, my door is always open. I value every chance I get to talk to the people I represent about the issues important to them and their families.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter