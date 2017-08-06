State reviewing county’s 911 merger plan

Madison County has submitted its 911 dispatch center consolidation plan to the Office of the Statewide 911 Administrator, a division of the Illinois State Police tasked with implementing a statewide 911 system.

The plan is the county’s response to a 2015 state law requiring counties of 250,000 population or more to reduce their call-taking centers by half. The state’s goal is to have local systems Next Generation 911-compliant by July 1, 2020, so digital information like text messages, photos and videos can be transmitted to dispatch centers and emergency responders.

Under the county’s plan, eight Public Safety Answering Points, or PSAPs, will relinquish their 911 call-taking duties but remain open as dispatch centers for their respective police agencies. The PSAP will take the call, create a computer-aided dispatch report, and dispatch first responders via radio. If the PSAP also serves as the agency’s dispatch center, it will handle the duration of the incident; if not, the non-PSAP dispatch center will handle the call.

Dana Burris, training administrator with the county’s Emergency Telephone System Board, said the county submitted the plan July 26.

“They will be looking at our plan to see whether it is approved or rejected ... and then they will let us know where we’ll go from there,” she said. “We’re just going to keep moving forward with it.”

The county has until Aug. 1, 2018, to implement the plan.

A 911 board subcommittee is working with AT&T on a system that “will allow for inclusion into a statewide system in the future,” the plan states. The contract with AT&T is expired and the county is making monthly payments while negotiating with the company, which handles most of the 911 system’s technological aspects.

“The Madison County ETSB considers this the first step in a series of future consolidations,” the plan states. “As trust builds over time, both between agencies and with the system, additional consolidations may occur. Those consolidations most likely will occur when non-PSAP dispatch centers combine with PSAPs for full-service dispatch services.”

911 CONSOLIDATION PLAN: advnews.link/MadCo911

