State's attorney: Criminal investigation ongoing

EDWARDSVILLE – The office of Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons on Wednesday night released the following statement about search warrants executed at the Madison County Administration Building earlier in the day:

"In the later months of 2017, evidence of possible illegal conduct by county officials was provided to the State’s Attorney’s Office. Based on the information provided through multiple sources and individuals, State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons called for the formation of a special investigative task force, comprised of members of multiple state and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate the allegations and determine the extent of any wrongdoing.

"The search warrants executed today are the result of significant evidence developed by the Madison County Public Corruption Task Force, as part of a larger, ongoing investigation. Because of the highly sensitive nature of the investigation, no comments will be made by investigators or others until such time as is legally appropriate. At that point, we will make information available to the public and media."

