State's Attorney speaks on concealed weapons

Gibbons

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons has announced his opinion supporting the rights of Concealed Carry License holders to carry concealed firearms on the sidewalks and courtyard areas around the Madison County Administration Building and Courthouse.

“Together with Madison County Sheriff John Lakin, I am proud to support the rights of citizens to protect themselves, their families and our community by the free exercise of their Second Amendment rights, as provided for in the Illinois Firearm Concealed Carry Act,” said Gibbons.

The opinion is being issued in response to an upcoming Pro Second Amendment rally scheduled to be held on the grounds around the Madison County Administration and Courthouse.

The Illinois Firearm Concealed Carry Act was passed in response to the Federal Appeals Court ruling in Moore & Shepard v. Madigan, on Dec. 11, 2012. That decision struck down the Illinois prohibition on concealed carry and upheld a citizen’s right to carry a concealed firearm for personal protection, under the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. In the case, the Court gave the State of Illinois approximately six months to pass a law allowing for concealed carry. After the legislature failed to successfully pass a concealed carry law in time, State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons issued an opinion on May 28, 2013, advising the public that citizens could carry concealed firearms in Madison County without fear of prosecution so long as certain legalities were observed.

“Madison County had concealed carry first – and we will continue to be on the forefront of the fight to defend Citizens’ rights to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Gibbons said.

Although the Illinois Firearm Concealed Carry Act was passed into law on July 9, 2013, citizens were not able to receive permits until early in 2014.

“Throughout my career as a prosecutor, I have always fought to protect the rights of citizens to be safe from violent crime," he said. "To me, a well-trained, well-armed citizen is one of the very best preventive measures against violent criminals.”