State's unemployment rate matches lowest on record

The unemployment rate fell to 4.1 percent in August and nonfarm payrolls decreased by -5,200 jobs over-the-month, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

The July job gain was revised down slightly from its initial report to show no growth. (+0 jobs versus +3,700 jobs).

Job growth moderated in the June to August period, posting average monthly gains of +4,000 jobs over this three-month period, less than the prior three-month average monthly gain of +8,300 jobs between May and July 2018.

"Illinois' unemployment rate stood at 4.1 percent in August, matching the lowest rate on record," IDES Director Jeff Mays said. "Even with the over-the-month drop, nonfarm payrolls have surpassed the prior business cycle peak of September 2000. Jobs are still up more than 47,000 over the year, led by manufacturing."

"The positive job growth over the last year indicates that efforts to improve the Illinois economy and actively recruit new investment are paying off," Illinois Department of Commerce Director Sean McCarthy said. "Illinois is seeing the best employment environment since 1999, demonstrating that companies can see the potential to grow in our state."

In August, the three industry sectors with the largest over-the-month gains in employment were: Professional and Business Services (+900); Trade, Transportation and Utilities (+400); and Financial Activities (+400). The industry sectors with the largest payroll declines were: Leisure and Hospitality (-3,600); Education and Health Services (-1,300); and Construction (-1,200).

Over-the-year, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +47,500 jobs with the largest gains in these industry sectors in August: Manufacturing (+11,300); Government (+10,500); and Financial Activities (+8,200). The industry sectors with over-the-year declines were: Information Services (-3,200) and Other Services (-600). Illinois nonfarm payrolls were up +0.8 percent over-the-year in sharp contrast to the nation's +1.6 percent over-the-year gain in August.

The state's unemployment rate is +0.2 percentage points higher than the national unemployment rate reported for August 2018, which held at 3.9 percent. The Illinois unemployment rate is down -0.9 percentage points from a year ago when it was 5.0 percent. The Illinois jobless rate last stood at 4.1 percent in February 1999. The difference between the Illinois unemployment rate and the U.S. rate represents the smallest gap since December 2010.

The number of unemployed workers decreased -1.3 percent from the prior month to 268,700, down -16.9 percent over the same month for the prior year. The labor force decreased -0.1 percent over-the-month and declined -0.2 percent over-the-year. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and are seeking employment.

An individual who exhausts or is ineligible for benefits is still reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work. To help connect jobseekers to employers who are hiring, IDES' maintains the state's largest job search engine, IllinoisJoblink.com, which recently showed 56,784 posted resumes with 207,510 jobs available.

