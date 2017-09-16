State schools chief: Assessment results represent "solid foundation"

× Expand CherriesJD Getty Images/iStockphoto school

The Illinois State Board of Education released the preliminary state-level results for the 2017 Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers assessment.

Illinois now has three years of data and can begin to look for trends and patterns that will help guide instructional and resource decisions to better serve all students.

“The preliminary state-level data show that we have built a solid foundation from which to attain equity and excellence for all students,” State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith said. “Illinois educators have achieved a significant accomplishment in embracing the new Illinois Learning Standards, implementing the related instructional shifts, and adapting to the PARCC assessment over the past three years. I am pleased with the work we are committed to doing together to serve Illinois children.”

The data verification process with school districts is ongoing. Final state-, district-, and school-level results will appear on the Illinois Report Card at the end of October. The preliminary aggregated data available now may differ from the finalized data on the Illinois Report Card.

“With the approval of the Illinois ESSA Plan, assessment results are one of many indicators that will inform a system of balanced accountability for all students moving forward,” Smith said. “Test scores should never be used as a sole indicator informing school interventions or personnel decisions. A single test will never fully capture the impact of a great teacher or the extraordinary benefits of a great school on a child’s development. Data from multiple sources drives our efforts to build the capacity of every school to serve each child fully.”

ISBE will continue to work toward making these data available to educators and school leaders as quickly as possible to improve the timeliness and utility of the assessment results.

The difference in the solid and patterned bars in the chart below indicate the difference in the nature of the results: 2015 and 2016 results are final, and 2017 results are preliminary.

