State shelves controversial transportation study

A controversial study of the proposed Alton-Godfrey connector has been discontinued by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

IDOT mailed a statement this week that states the study has been indefinitely shelved.

“Concerns raised by our local project stakeholders and partners, including potential construction costs, displacements of homes and community support were among the considerations in this decision,” the statement reads.

The transportation study of connectivity, circulation and safety conditions focused on an area including Homer Adams Parkway on the south, Seminary Road on the east, Seiler Road on the north and Godfrey Road on the west. The purpose, according to IDOT’s website, was to “identify options that could improve transportation mobility and safety between Illinois Route 255 and Illinois Route 111, as well as improve connections between Route 3/111 and U.S. Route 67.”

IDOT said a proposed five-lane highway from U.S. 67 to Illinois 255 would provide better flow and easier access to destinations such as Lewis and Clark Community College. The construction cost was estimated at $150 million.

During public informational meetings in November 2014 and July 2015, residents voiced concerns about the project, begun in early 2012, including cost of the study and potential of displaced residents.

“The majority of the residents and businesses in the pathway of this proposed highway are not in favor of moving forward with the proposed Alton-Godfrey connector,” M. Darlene Berg of Godfrey said during the 2015 meeting. “If they do this, it will take my home and our four acres of land.”

Although the study has been discontinued, it is not necessarily a dead issue.

“This does not preclude any future Alton-Godfrey studies, or portions thereof, from being conducted,” the mailing states.

Approximately 170,000 vehicle trips are made each day in the proposed area; nearly 89 percent are local.

