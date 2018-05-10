State taking applications for medication takeback program

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is accepting applications for the Fiscal Year 2019 Medication Takeback Program. The program will provide funding to communities or organizations for the safe disposal of opioids and other harmful medications collected from residents.

“Illinois EPA’s proposed FY19 budget for the Medication Takeback Program is among the highest of any state environmental agency in the nation, allowing us to assist communities in addressing opioid abuse while also preventing contamination of our water resources,” Illinois EPA Director Alec Messina said. “The best way to properly dispose of medicine is through a collection program and we encourage communities to apply to be one of our partners.”

This improper disposal of unused or unwanted medications creates the potential for harmful chemicals to end up in lakes, rivers, streams and groundwater. For this reason, the EPA is reminding Illinoisans the medications should always be used as directed and stored properly to avoid accidental poisoning or other complications. They should not be flushed down the toilet or poured into a sink.

The Illinois EPA has 14 existing Medication Takeback community partners and is seeking to expand upon those partnerships. Applications must be submitted by June 1 for collections beginning on July 1. Application instructions are available on the EPA website.

Funding for the Medication Takeback Program is subject to final appropriation authorization from the Illinois General Assembly.

