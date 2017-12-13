State treasurer encourages residents to look for unclaimed property

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs encourages Illinois residents to check the office’s unclaimed property database, I-Cash, for a little extra spending money this holiday season.

The unclaimed property division has paid claims valued at more than $160 million this year, with its largest claim valued at about $1.3 million.

“The holiday season is the perfect opportunity for individuals to check the I-Cash website for any unclaimed cash or property,” Frerichs said. “For most people, it is difficult to believe that they might have overlooked an investment account or forgot to pick up a final paycheck. However, the thousands of names in our database shows that it happens too often.”

One in four people who check the I-Cash database find property. Businesses, nonprofits and units of local government also can have unclaimed property to claim. Typically, the value submitted to the treasurer’s office does not reflect an oversight by these leaders. Additionally, each could have unclaimed property it is required to submit to the treasurer’s office annually. This is accomplished through “holder” reports available on the treasurer’s website.

The Illinois treasurer’s office is the custodian of unclaimed property including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, and forgotten safe deposit boxes. Items are surrendered after private entities tried for at least five years to locate the owners. Because thousands of items are surrendered each year, residents should check I-Cash every six months. Visit illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH to find out if you or someone you know has property to claim.

