State treasurer offers new ways to obtain unclaimed property

Claiming your unclaimed property is easier and faster thanks to a new process announced by Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs.

“We are excited to let the public know that claiming cash and property that belongs to them will be a much simpler, faster process,” Frerichs said. “Our process always is free, safe and secure. And after listening to feedback from the public, it is now also quicker.”

There are two new ways to claim your unclaimed property.

E-Claiming allows the public to upload claim information in an electronic format on the safe and secure Treasurer’s Office website. Once the documentation is uploaded in real time, it is transferred to a database, saving the public weeks of processing time.

Fast Track allows quick approval and payment for simple, lower dollar amount claims. The automated review process compares the information submitted by the claimant to the information reported on the property, which could include Social Security numbers, past and current addresses, and past and current names.

Claims that involve estates, heirs and/or deceased relatives often are more complex and likely would not be eligible for eClaim or Fast Track.

“We have more than $2.9 billion in unclaimed property to return to Illinois residents, and we hope the new changes to the claims process will encourage more people to visit www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH to claim what’s theirs,” Frerichs said.

The Illinois treasurer’s office is the custodian of unclaimed property including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, and forgotten safe deposit boxes. Items are surrendered after private entities tried for at least five years to locate the owners. Because thousands of items are surrendered each year, residents should check I-Cash every six months. The treasurer’s office never charges to search for, or return, unclaimed property.

