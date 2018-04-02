State treasurer seeks submissions for youth photo contest

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is encouraging young photographers to submit photos for the 2018 Cream of the Crop Photo Contest.

The contest encourages young photographers to share their vision of agriculture in Illinois.

“Illinois takes pride in its farming and agricultural diversity,” Frerichs said. “This contest provides students the opportunity to showcase the strength and beauty of our state’s rich agricultural landscape.”

The Treasurer’s Office is accepting electronic submissions for the Cream of the Crop Photo Contest from Illinois students, ages 8-18. Top photographs will be chosen in three age-based categories: ages 8-10, 11‑14 and 15-18. Each student is permitted to submit up to two photos by June 26.

The contest is part of the Ag Invest program and offers an opportunity for students to submit their most innovative or scenic picture that depicts their vision of agriculture in our state. Winning photos will be featured in Ag Invest marketing materials and the 2018 Illinois State Fair.

Ag Invest is one of the nation’s largest agricultural linked deposit programs. It helps hundreds of Illinois farmers and agriculture professionals. The Treasurer’s Office, through Ag Invest, partners with eligible lenders to offer farmers annual and long-term, low-interest loans which can be used for operating costs, equipment purchases, construction-related expenses, and livestock purchases.

To read all of the rules, terms, and legal conditions associated with this contest, visit the website or contact Rebecca Huston at (217) 558-6217.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter