State treasurer to conduct online auction

SPRINGFIELD — Jewelry, gemstones, baseball cards, collectible coins and paper money are among the nearly 450 items worth approximately $66,000 to be auctioned online starting Nov. 27, known to holiday shoppers as Cyber Monday, and ending on Dec. 1.

“This is a perfect opportunity to find something rare and unique for that special someone without leaving the comfort of your home,” Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said. “If you want a glimpse of the hundreds of items for sale, our preview is under way on our website at illinoistreasurer.gov.”

Items include an autographed Ryne Sandberg baseball card, a Frank Thomas 22K gold baseball card with certificate of authenticity, a 1957 one-dollar silver certificate “error note,” two 1928 20-dollar gold certificates, a 14K multicolored diamond necklace and bracelet set, a 14K gold ring with diamond and gemstone accents, an 18K gold ring with emerald stones and Gorham sterling silver flatware. Items have been appraised by an outside vendor.

Auction participants can view items and register by clicking the auction link under the Resource Center (right side of webpage) at illinoistreasurer.gov. For information, call (217) 557-8567.

The treasurer’s office is the custodian of unclaimed property, including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, unpaid rebate cards, and safe deposit boxes. Items are surrendered to the treasurer’s office after private entities have tried for at least five years to locate the owner.

This is the third unclaimed property auction of 2017.

