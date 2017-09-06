State treasurers urge drug companies to help fight opioid epidemic

Drug companies Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen must act to address the heroin and opioid epidemic or face potential financial consequences in their stock prices, state treasurers from Illinois, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and California said Tuesday.

In letters sent to both companies, the coalition of state treasurers urged the nation’s second and third largest drug distributors to take concrete steps to alleviate the heroin and opioid epidemic. Should no action be taken, each treasurer’s office would re-evaluate its financial position in the companies and strongly encourage other institutional investors to do the same.

This is the second wave of actions taken by treasurers seeking greater accountability at pharmaceutical companies in the wake of the nation’s spiraling opioid crisis. In July, treasurers from West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Illinois penned a letter to drug distributor McKesson Corp. asking the company to take specific steps to address the epidemic and protect shareholder value. Days later, McKesson announced it would split the roles of board chair and CEO, a move applauded by the treasurers and other investors seeking more oversight and accountability at the company.

“Heroin addiction is tied directly to the overuse of opioid painkillers, and the overuse of opioid painkillers is tied directly to Big Pharma,” Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said. “The industry needs to acknowledge its role in this crisis and take immediate action if we have any hope to save lives and stop this national crisis.”

The treasurers’ demand comes as state and local governments nationwide file lawsuits against drug companies, including Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, alleging that the companies knew or should have known an excessive number of opioid painkillers were being sent to the same area.

Cardinal Health (NYST: CAH) and AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC), along with McKesson, are the three largest prescription drug wholesalers in the nation. The combined revenues of Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson exceed $400 billion, making them, in aggregate, almost as large as Walmart.

Many painkillers are opioid-based, which is the active ingredient in heroin. Among the questionable actions taken by Big Pharma were misleading marketing tactics and inadequate oversight of rising addiction rates.

The treasurers ask Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen to:

· Change company bylaws to provide for an independent board chair.

· Engage an independent counsel to identify the financial risks to which the company is exposed based upon its prescription opioid distribution and associated activities.

· Connect executive compensation with progress in combating the opioid epidemic.

· Produce a report for the board related to the scope of the opioid epidemic, the impact of the problem on public health and government resources, and possible responses to the problem.

· Expand clawback policies to enable the company recoup executive compensation.

