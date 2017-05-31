State troopers may conduct special enforcement details

COLLINSVILLE — District 11 Commander Timothy Tyler announced the Illinois State Police may conduct Roadside Safety Checks, Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement, and Nighttime Enforcement Patrols patrols in St. Clair or Madison counties during June.

The special patrols aim to encourage motorists to arrange designated drivers, keep their consumption of alcohol within allowable limits, or not drive a motor vehicle after drinking. Officers will also be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, and transporting open alcoholic beverages. Troopers also will focus on traffic violations and related compliance with safety belt and child safety seat laws.

Across the country, an average of one alcohol-related traffic death occurs every 45 minutes. Alcohol and drug impairment are significant factors in more than 40 percent of fatal crashes in Illinois.

The patrols are funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration; and through the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.

