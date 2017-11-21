State troopers prepare for increased holiday travel

SPRINGFIELD — The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is generally one of the busiest travel holiday periods of the year.

As millions of travelers take to Illinois roads to celebrate Thanksgiving, Illinois State Police Director Leo P. Schmitz reminds motorists to drive safely.

To ensure a safe upcoming holiday period, state troopers will be positioned every 20 miles on Interstates 55, 57, and 80 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22. The ISP will utilize a combination of enforcement and education to reduce serious crashes and criminal activities. Troopers will be highly visible on the interstates and heavily traveled state routes aggressively enforcing Fatal Four violations; speeding, DUI, distracted driving and seat belts. The ISP will participate in Operation C.A.R.E. (Combined Accident Reduction Effort), a national program to increase officer presence on interstate and U.S. highways across the nation during specific high-crash periods.

Drivers can do their part to ensure they, and their passengers, experience safe travels. Simply keeping your eyes on the road, watching your speed, buckling your seat belt, and refraining from driving after consuming alcoholic beverages can reduce your chances of being involved in a crash.

“The ISP will be doing our part to help keep the roadways safe from dangerous drivers,” a press release states. “Troopers will be on the watch for drivers exceeding speed limits and those who choose to drive distracted, and remove intoxicated drivers from Illinois roadways. Remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving.

“Thousands of motorists will be traveling across Illinois roadways this Thanksgiving weekend,” Illinois State Police Director Leo P. Schmitz said. “For the safety of all motorists, the Illinois State Police will focus patrol efforts on the Fatal Four violations, the most common causes of fatal traffic crashes; DUI, speeding, occupant restraint and distracted driving. Watch your speed, buckle up, keep your eyes on the road, and please move over or slow down for any vehicle on the side of the road with emergency or hazard lights activated.”

The ISP is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation and other law enforcement agencies to remind motorists to buckle up their seat belts. The Click It or Ticket campaign officially started Nov. 17. The goal of this high-visibility effort is to reduce crashes and resulting injuries and fatalities. Stepped-up patrols and seat belt enforcement zones will be seen throughout the state through Nov. 27.

