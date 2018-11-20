State troopers prepare for increased holiday travel

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is generally one of the busiest travel holiday periods of the year. As millions of travelers take to Illinois roads to celebrate Thanksgiving, Illinois State Police District 18 Interim Commander Lt. William Guard wants to remind motorists to drive safely.

The ISP will utilize a combination of enforcement and education to reduce serious crashes and criminal activities. Troopers will be highly visible on the interstates and heavily traveled state routes and will aggressively enforce Fatal Four violations: speeding, driving under the influence, distracted driving, and seat belts.

Drivers can do their part to ensure they, and their passengers, experience safe travels. Simply keeping your eyes on the road, watching your speed, buckling your seat belt, and refraining from driving after consuming alcoholic beverages can reduce your chances of being involved in a crash.

Troopers will be on the watch for drivers exceeding speed limits and those who choose to drive distracted, and will focus on removing intoxicated drivers from Illinois roads. Motorists are asked to remember that “buzzed driving is drunk driving.”

“Expect extra enforcement details this holiday weekend,” Guard said. “These enforcement details are focused around the Fatal Four violations. The details are scheduled during the day and also at night. We want everyone to get to their destinations safely and enjoy the holiday weekend with friends and family.”

The ISP is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation and other law enforcement agencies to remind motorists to Click It or Ticket. The campaign officially started Nov. 16 and will end Nov. 26. The goal of this high-visibility effort is to reduce crashes and resulting injuries and fatalities. Stepped-up patrols and seat belt enforcement zones will be implemented throughout the state through the holiday period.

