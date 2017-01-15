State troopers see busy 2016

COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police District 11 Interim Commander Lt. Timothy Tyler has announced activity and enforcement figures for calendar year 2016.

Troopers in District 11, which includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties, recorded 66,302 incidents during the year.

In addition, enforcement figures totaled 27,947 citations and 23,755 written warnings, including 10,834 speeding citations, 431 DUIs, 3,606 seat belt citations, 198 child restraint citations, 4,872 written warnings for speeding and 2,476 criminal arrests. Troopers also assisted 8,409 motorists, conducted 8,350 motor carrier safety inspections, and investigated 3,640 traffic crashes. Of those crashes investigated by District 11, 35 were fatal crashes resulting in 39 fatalities.

During the year, 15,654 citations and 6,865 written warnings were issued for “Fatal Four” violations. These violations are most associated with fatal traffic crashes and include speeding, DUI, failure to wear a seat belt and distracted driving.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter