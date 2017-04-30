State troopers to conduct special patrols in May

COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police District 11 Commander Timothy Tyler has announced state troopers will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, Roadside Safety Checks, Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols and Nighttime Enforcement Patrols in St. Clair or Madison County during May.

The special patrols will focus on compliance with safety belt and child safety seat laws, driving under the influence and other drug- and alcohol-related violations, speeding, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, and unsafe driving.

This patrols are funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety; and the U.S. Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter