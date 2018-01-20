State troopers use Narcan training to revive motorists

Illinois State Police troopers are being credited with saving the lives of two motorists from drug overdose incidents on Thursday in Madison and Winnebago counties.

At 9:30 a.m., a trooper responded to a motorist assist on the ramp from eastbound Interstate 270 to southbound Illinois 255 in Madison County. The trooper arrived and found an unresponsive man with decreased respirations in the driver’s seat. The trooper administered two doses of Narcan before the victim became responsive. The driver and passenger, who also appeared to be under the influence of illegal drugs, were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At 2:54 p.m., two troopers responded to a Winnebago County call of a woman overdosing in a vehicle in the Mosey's Liquor parking lot in Rockford. The troopers arrived and observed a bystander pulling a 20-year-old woman from the vehicle. The troopers assessed the patient, who had no pulse and was not breathing. They administered Narcan and performed CPR on the woman. Her pulse and breathing was restored. Paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a hospital for treatment.

“I am extremely proud of the quick, lifesaving actions taken by our troopers,” said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz said. “Two people are alive today due to the troopers’ outstanding work, first responder training, and their having the necessary lifesaving tools available.”

ISP began training and issuing Narcan to troopers in 2015. There have been 25 documented saves using Narcan since the inception of the program; 1 in 2015, 6 in 2016, 16 in 2017 and 2 saves in 2018.