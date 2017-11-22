Staunton sisters die in I-55 crash

Police are continuing to investigate a crash on Interstate 55 that claimed the lives of two sisters on Tuesday night, Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Wednesday.

Staunton residents Madisen N. Bertels, 17, and Hailey Joann Bertels, 20, were in a 2010 Kia Forte four-door sedan that was struck by a tractor-trailer while traveling south on I-55 at milepost 27.5 near Hamel at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday.

Madisen Bertels, the driver, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner’s Investigator Diondra Horner at 8:19 p.m.

Her sister was a back-seat passenger in the car and also was wearing a seat belt. Hailey Bertels was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:18 p.m. by Horner.

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction unit.

An autopsy examination will be performed on both victims to determine a precise cause of death and routine toxicology testing will be performed as part of the investigation process.

Nonn said a television news report that a brother of the two deceased sisters was involved in the accident and undergoing surgery is inaccurate.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter