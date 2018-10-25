Staying connected

× Expand photo by Theo Tate (From left) Granite City Alumni Association committee members Amanda Martinez, Vince Willaredt and Bret Ware pose near their signup table at Kevin Greene Field on Oct. 4.

Granite City High School graduates are getting an opportunity to stay connected with their alma mater.

The Granite City Alumni Association debuted in September as the official organization for GCHS graduates and former students. The association has a committee of nine members; seven of them graduated from GCHS within the last 35 years.

“It is something that several of us have been talking about for a number of years,” said Vince Willaredt, a committee member. “It really came out of conversations from our class reunions. We would have class reunions or know people from class reunions and they are people in the community who want to give back and want to stay involved. They’re enthusiastic about being involved with the school community, but we didn’t have any mechanisms for that to happen.”

The association launched its website and social media accounts on Sept. 14. Three weeks later, the organization made its public debut during the GCHS Powderpuff Football Game at Kevin Greene Field.

“It’s one of those things that we realized that we are the people that were determined to make this happen,” Willaredt said. “It’s going to happen because we have a unique perspective.”

GCHS graduates can join the organization for free. They also have the option of upgrading to a paid membership so funds can be used for the school’s annual scholarships.

“We are thrilled with the free memberships because we are dying to build that database and we are enthusiastic and willing to help,” Willaredt said.

Willaredt, Linda Ames, GCHS Principal Daren DePew, Cindy Gagich, Amanda Crabtree Martinez, Nancy Marti, Chris Mitchell, Bret Ware and Mike Wielgus make up the nine-person committee. Willaredt, a social studies teacher at GCHS, said the members came up with the idea of having an alumni association in February.

“I have to give a lot of credit to the other people who were part of the committee for volunteering many hours and time, designing the logo, building the websites, making the social media pages, writing bylaws and getting in contact with the school district,” he said.

The organization has three goals — increase communication between the school district and the public, create a network of graduates with valuable skills and knowledge to the alumni and current students, and establish a system for alumni to provide donations to fund small and middle-size capital campaign projects.

“Many alumni associations are purely dedicated to fundraising and we will have a fundraising element, but making those connections within the community and building that network of alumni is just as important moving forward,” Willaredt said.

