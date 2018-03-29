Staying in character

× Expand Photo by Denny Patterson Maryville Elementary School Principal Mark Lull poses next to one of the numerous character trait photos displayed throughout the campus featuring students and staff. The “Thankful” photo features (from left) second-grader Caleb Bunga, first-grader Ava Gray, first-grade teacher Debra McMillian, second-grader Mikayla Johnson and first-grader Darius Loving.

Not only does Maryville Elementary School Principal Mark Lull take pride in teaching his students reading, writing and math, but also how to be productive pupils and community members.

Students and their families, Granite City School Board members and district administrators were invited to attend an event Feb. 22 where Lull unveiled the school’s new character education posters featuring students and staff.

“This is the third year we have been doing character education posters,” Lull said. “There are 10 traits, one for each month we are in school, with a phrase under them. We decided why not have the students and staff participate in this project, and we can do a galley-like tour for the students and their families to see the posters.”

Character traits are aspects of behavior and attitude that make up one’s personality. The 10 traits featured around the Maryville campus are: honest, friendly, generous, thankful, joyful, wise, kind, brave, neighborly, and loyal.

“We don’t want to just teach the basic subjects, but we also teach the whole of a child,” Lull said. “That includes teaching them how to be productive students and members of our community. I think by seeing themselves and their peers in these posters, they will have a sense of ownership and take those character traits to heart. We want them to be friendly, brave, kind, generous, etc.”

“The students were very excited to take part in this project,” second-grade teacher Karen Quick said. “The character posters are encouraging them to follow those traits, and it’s exciting to have their families come in and see their progress on the wall. The kids were able to be part of something that will last all year. They also got to spend some extra time with their friends, and possibly met some new friends.”

Granite City School Board member Linda Knogl said the posters are the type of influence the students need.

“They are absolutely wonderful,” she said. “Mr. Lull and the staff here at Maryville have always valued teaching students character traits.”

First-grader Mikayla Johnson is featured in the poster for thankfulness. She said she was excited to participate and work one on one with Lull and other staff members.

“I think it’s pretty amazing to find these awesome traits and have the kids help out,” Johnson’s mother, Deeanne, said. “These are great for character-building, and they will be seen as role models to others.”

