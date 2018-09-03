Steel plant to continue operations during contract negotiations

× Expand photo by Theo Tate A steelworker walks out of the Granite City Works facility in June.

Granite City Works will continue to operate during contract negotiations with United Steelworkers, according to a statement from U.S. Steel.

The union contract was set to expire Sept. 1, but the union and company have agreed to extend the contract while negotiations continue. In its statement, U.S. Steel said the extension “is in the best interest of our employees, customers, stockholders and other stakeholders.”

In a post on its Facebook page, the union said the company wants “deep concessions” in the contract. Union leaders plan to seek strike authorization votes, the union stated.

According to a union press release, workers have gone three years without a raise.

The union’s negotiations with ArcelorMittal cover about 15,000 members of 13 local unions while the master agreement with U.S. Steel covers more than 16,000 workers at 24 local unions, including Granite City Works.

Union members rallied Thursday at the Granite City plant, joining steelworkers at U.S. Steel facilities throughout the nation.

In a statement Tuesday, the company said it does not anticipate a strike.

"Our plants continue to operate in a safe and orderly fashion," U.S. Steel spokesperson Meghan M. Cox said. "Talks are ongoing, and we continue to work diligently to reach a mutually agreeable conclusion."

