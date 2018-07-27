Steel resolve

× Expand photo by Kevin Meske President Trump welcomes Bobby Ellis, area manager in primary operations at U.S. Steel, to the podium. Ellis also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

The sentiment and unified spirit that “whatever party line you walk, it’s about the jobs” resonated throughout the crowd in attendance when President Donald Trump visited U.S. Steel-Granite City Works on July 26.

Those words, shared by Jerseyville Mayor Bill Russell after the event wrapped up and the presidential motorcade was back on the road, best described the consensus of everyone who had a seat inside the mill for the invitation-only event.

Before Trump took the stage shortly after 3 p.m., U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt addressed the crowd on hand.

“You hear the president say, ‘Let’s make America great again,’” he said. “Let’s make U.S. Steel great again!”

Burritt also said about 60 percent of the steel mill’s workforce is brand new to the organization, and he asked everyone to join in and give them a strong welcome.

“The union has been fantastic” throughout the plant’s restart, he said, in what he referred to as a renaissance. “As a team, there’s a lot we can do together.”

U.S. Steel Senior Vice President Doug Matthews then took the stage for some brief remarks. He rallied employees and the crowd alike, with side-to-side chants and cheers of “Start up, stay up!”

Trump took over the stage at about 3:10 p.m., welcomed by the thunderous roar of the crowd and a standing ovation that stayed in place throughout his appearance.

At center stage for nearly an hour, he gave high praise to the renewed success of this Illinois steel mill. He also noted other marked successes in the steel industry all over the country and countered criticisms that his recent foreign trade tariff implementations and escalating trade disputes are hurting American workers and farmers.

“We now have the best economy we’ve ever had in the history of our country,” he said. “Before, the only choice was economic surrender. America never surrenders. We don’t wave the white flag. We only wave one flag, and it’s red, white and blue. And it’s beautiful.

“Four months ago, I announced we were placing a 10 percent tariff on foreign aluminum and a 25 percent tariff on foreign steel. That same week, U.S. Steel fired up its blast furnace.”

Many times throughout his speech, Trump commented directly to the steelworkers.

“I could be one of you,” he proclaimed, to which someone in the crowd yelled in response, “We’re hiring!”

Trump directed remarks at U.S. industrial decline during recent history. He talked about industry and jobs being taken out of the country, saying the country has lost 60,000 factories.

“Do you know how many jobs that is? And we lost them because of stupidity. How stupid were we? That’s not free trade, that’s fool’s trade.”

In addressing concerns expressed by the agricultural industry regarding the negative impact they say his trade policies are having on crop exports, he offered assurances.

“The European Union has agreed to almost immediately purchase large amounts of American soybeans.”

He also said the EU will be increasing its purchases of American energy resources.

More than 2,000 workers were laid off from the Granite City mill just before Thanksgiving 2015. U.S. Steel had cited the availability of cheap imported steel as the primary reason for the layoffs and plant idling, along with low oil prices and the related mill production of steel for oil refineries and the auto industry.

“After years of shutdowns and cutbacks, today the blast furnace here in Granite City is blazing bright, workers are back on the job and we are once again pouring new American steel into the spine of our country,” Trump said.

In the midst of his own remarks, the president welcomed four U.S. Steel employees to the stage to share their own stories.

Patricia Bertrand, administrative assistant in primary operations, was also born and raised in Granite City. She started working at the mill in May 2000. With the rough times incurred, Bertrand was laid off for six months in December 2008. Her position was eliminated shortly after the furnace idling in 2016.

When she received word Granite City Works was reopening, she reapplied for a job and was hired.

Bertrand shared a memorable experience coming back to the steel mill.

“Breaking the champagne bottle on the B furnace last month was such an honor,” she said. “And it’s great to see everyone back to work. Thank you, Mr. President.”

Bricklayer Tony Zadolek also shared his story from the stage. He also was born and raised in Granite City and had worked at the mill for 36 years. During the 2008 idling, he was laid off for 6 months. In 2015, when the plant was idling again, he was laid off for about a year.

“We’re back now,” he said. “Things are looking better, and the future looks fantastic.”

Bobby Ellis, area manager in primary operations, has worked at the mill for more than 20 years. After graduating high school in Granite City, he worked as hourly summer help. In 1996, Ellis joined the U.S. Marine Corps, serving for four years.

After returning in 2001, he was promoted to shift supervisor in 2006 and then experienced semi-idling at GCW in 2008. From 2009 to 2015, Ellis rose through the ranks to senior shift supervisor, process coordinator and finally, area manager. He reiterated the earlier chant of “Start up, stay up!” during his remarks.

Neil Whitt, plant manager in Primary Unit, was born and raised in Granite City and has worked at the mill for more than 40 years, a third-generation U.S. Steel-Granite City Works steelworker. He began his career in 1978 in the blast furnace as an hourly employee.

Whitt’s voice broke as he talked about having to lay off friends and family when the plant idled during the time he served as area manager, starting in 2007.

After the four U.S. Steel employees finished sharing their stories, Trump took to the podium for a few more minutes of remarks.

“Made in America,” he said. “It’s happening right here. Made in the U.S.A. We’re all proud of that again.”

Takes on the Trump visit

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis

“Looking around and seeing all the steelworkers in the crowd and knowing that they are back to work after this plant was shut down — this is what it says to me — that we’ve got good families supported by paying jobs that are right here in Granite City once again and U.S. Steel is expanding more. We want to see 2,000 people come back to work right here.

“It’s taking a tough stand against some of our worst trading partners, like China. The president is here to witness the results of some of his policies. Think about this — this is the first presidential visit to Southern Illinois since President Reagan. This is a big deal, and this is a president who wants to highlight what’s happening in Southern Illinois. I’m glad to be here and be a part of it.”

Helen Hawkins, Madison County Board member

“President Trump’s visit today means so much to the Granite City area. My dad came over here with the steel industry in the 1920s, so I know just how important these jobs are, and I was involved when it closed before. It was the saddest thing to see the mill closed. The people whose families depended on it had disrupted lives and livelihoods. This whole area depends on the steel mill. It’s almost like the whole city shuts down when the steel mill shuts down. I’m very proud to be here and witness all of this, as a public official and as a neighbor.”

Greg Podwojski, maintenance supervisor at U.S. Steel

“I think it’s kind of exciting. Everybody is upbeat about getting back to work. Operations are expanding, and hopefully it turns into a long, long run for this facility. And I think it (the trade policy) is a good tool to use as a negotiating chip to even the playing field. I’d say it’s fair trade. If someone can do it cheaper, then they win the battle. But if they are given an unfair advantage, then that’s not right.”

Mayor Bill Russell, city of Jerseyville

“Well, we knew that congressman Davis had been in the president’s ear about what we’ve got going on and how important it is to transportation and freight in the United States and for bringing jobs to our region. So that was part of today and my support of what the president is trying to do. I can honestly tell you that the president knows what’s going on in Jerseyville. It’s exciting, and I’m happy to be here.”

Doug May, Collinsville resident and former steelworker

“I am happy the steelworkers have been called back to work and I am happy for their families, but I resent the fact that Trump essentially picked up on the playbook the steelworkers have been working on decades. He recognized disenfranchised voters and it worked for him. He found a base here, and I believe that’s why he’s here. He’s going on about trade but constructing Trump towers with steel made from China. He speaks with a forked tongue. I don’t trust him. I hope the mill continues operating, but it won’t be because he had any passion for it. He doesn’t have any concern for unions or the steelworkers.”

Jason Fernandez, USW Local 1899 vice president

“A lot of members are excited about President Trump’s visit. We’re receiving phone calls and having many conversations with members about it. This is historic — a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them and their families. Overall, there are many people who are looking forward to this. Ultimately for the union, we understand that President Trump is here to reinforce his trade policies and reaffirm the foreign tariffs recently put in place. It is important that our union members understand why he is visiting here.”

Mike Pearman, Edwardsville resident

“I think President Trump is showing us he cares for the middle class. As much as people try to tear him down, he shows he really cares. I worked for Laclede Steel for 35 years until it went under. I also worked for Olin for 10 years. I am retired now. I know what he is doing is right. My dad and his brothers all retired from U.S. Steel. It was a good way of life for my family.”

Sara McGibany, Alton resident and Democratic precinct committeewoman

“Wherever Donald Trump goes, activists like us will be there to make a loud statement that this person in no way represents our American values. The groups that have organized this demonstration are strong supporters of organized labor such as the steelworkers; the issues being protested are Trump’s trade war and other policies which are damaging to our economy and the reputation of the United States across the globe.

“With our voices and our votes, we will oppose rampant corruption, mistreatment of minorities and immigrants, valuing corporations over human beings ... the list goes on and on. The tax cut bill was supposed to help us, but our wages just keep falling while the deficit skyrockets. Trump and Mike Bost keep trying to kick the poor off health care to afford the lavish tax cut that was given to the 1 percent. They’re locking kids in cages and padding the pockets of private prison CEOs. A growing number of Americans are waking up to all of this and won’t stand for it.

“Many progressives ran for office in our area and were elected last March; demonstrating is a small but visible part of the strategy to repair our broken political system. Peaceful protest has always been a component of strong movements for social change. Paired with lobbying our elected officials, campaigning for quality candidates and many more actions, protesting does in fact make quite an impact.

“Only 26 percent of the people in Madison County voted for Trump. The rest of us are not going to stand by and allow him to come through our community for a photo opp on a jobs development that he had nothing to do with, as if he has the full support of Midwesterners.

“The Confluence Progressives are a group of activists focused on moving conversation and policies in a more progressive direction. Our short-term goal is building capacity for progressive-minded people to run for local office, and we’ve already helped fill many seats. Some of the issues we support are universal health care, criminal justice reform, protection of our environment, and removing money from the political process which is the only way to restore some semblance of fairness back into our broken system.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Illinois)

“Five months ago, I went to the White House and brought the plight of Granite City’s steelworkers directly to the president. The administration heard our concerns and took action to stop the unfair foreign trade practices that were killing our jobs. I was pleased to join the president in Granite City today to celebrate 800 steel families going back to work, but our fight doesn’t end here. As the chairman of the Congressional Steel Caucus, I will continuing to do all I can to preserve this American-made industry ...

“It’s been exactly 30 years since President Reagan came to our neck of the woods and we’re still talking about it in Southern Illinois. I have a feeling the folks heading back to work will be talking about this visit 30 years from now.”

Kay Jones, Granite City resident

“He threw the American people under the bus, and it was no mistake. This protest is not about the steel mill or about the workers going back. Everybody supports that. This protest is about all the injustices and all the lies. Eventually, we will lose pensions and Social Security. People are going to wake up one day and not have anything at all.”

State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey)

“One of my main priorities in Springfield has been fighting for local jobs and to restore those that we have seen outsourced overseas. I am encouraged and excited to see the reactivation of two blast furnaces in Granite City, restoring local jobs to our communities and providing jobs for middle class families. As leader of the RiverBend Growth Association, I worked to create good-paying jobs for our community, and that’s a mission I am continuing in office by standing up for our workers, protecting their benefits, and working to help expand steel production in our district.”

