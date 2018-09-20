STEM Center open house to lead homecoming weekend events

Marquette Catholic High School will host numerous events for Homecoming Weekend 2018, including a tailgate party at Johnson’s Corner, homecoming football game, block party, $50,000 Mega Raffle drawing, Mass and STEM Center open house. “For Homecoming weekend, we encourage our alumni and alumnae; current and past parents, as well as friends of Marquette to celebrate Mass with us,” MCHS Principal Michael Slaughter said. “This is the one time of year we can all celebrate Mass together.”

The Mass is set for 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, in the school gymnasium and will be followed at 1:30 p.m. by the STEM Center open house. Marquette’s new $1.6 million STEM Center features new labs and classrooms and opened at the start of the school year.

“Tickets are still available for the $50,000 Mega Raffle,” Director of Development Mary Hough said. “They can be purchased at the school or online at www.marquettecatholic.org/megaraffle. We will draw at the Homecoming block party, where we have live music, drinks and food from all of Alton’s favorite restaurants, including Moonlight, Tony’s, Bluff City, Schwegel’s, Roper’s, Chez Marilyn’s, Mac’s, and Johnson’s Corner.”

HOMECOMING WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 21

2 p.m. – Mega Raffle $1,000 early bird drawing

5 p.m. - Tailgate party, Johnson’s Corner

7 p.m. - Football game vs. Pawnee with $500 alum drawing

Saturday, Sept. 22

5 p.m.- Block party at Alton Knights of Columbus Hall

10 p.m. – $50,000 Mega Raffle drawing

Sunday, Sept. 23

12:30 p.m. – Mass in the Marquette gymnasium

1:30 p.m. – STEM Center open house

For information, visit the website.

