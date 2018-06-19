STEM Meets Humanities initiative kicks off summer robotics program

× 1 of 2 Expand Meachum and Gateway resident participants practice operating the rover. × 2 of 2 Expand A participant work on building the rover. Prev Next

EDWARDSVILLE | The STEM Meets Humanities initiative’s robotics program kicked off its four-week summer program on Tuesday. The program will last until July 12 and will teach elementary and middle school students fundamental computer science and engineering skills, as well as how they can utilize robotic technology to enhance quality of life.

“I am thrilled to provide an opportunity for participants to not only build a rover from scratch, but to learn and understand how each part functions together to create an amazing tool that is used in real world engineering and scientific initiatives,” said Candi Johnson, STEM Meets Humanities program coordinator.

Student participants reside in four Madison County Housing Authority sites, including the Gateway Apartments in Madison, Meachum Crossing in Venice, Woodland Park in Collinsville, and Alton Pointe in Alton. Johnson and her team of volunteers will meet with each site once per week, totaling four two-hour sessions per group.

“It’s exciting to see this program come to life,” said Scott Fitzgerald, Southwest Airlines pilot and robotics program volunteer. “The students will learn concepts of goal-setting, problem-solving and critical thinking that they can apply to all aspects of their lives.”

On the first day, the students will be introduced to the rover curriculum and will work in teams to build a rover by hand. While working on the rover throughout the summer, students will learn real world rover examples, the basics of simple electrical circuits, the engineering design process, and teamwork skills. Once the students have successfully built their rover, they will have the opportunity to practice driving it around the housing authority grounds.

On the second day, students will learn how to install a video system. The system can be used to remotely drive the rover, allowing participants to see where it’s going when it’s in a separate location than the driver. Students will then do a scavenger hunt around housing authority grounds to practice their skills with the video system. To further show how a rover can be an extension of one’s senses, students will get the opportunity to drive the rover using virtual reality goggles. On the third day, students will use mission planning software to plan missions and further understand their surroundings. They will then install autopilot on the rovers and practice plotting a course that the rovers will drive automatically.

On the final day of the program, the students will review all content covered over the past three weeks and use this knowledge to complete a final mission — engineer a delivery system to safely deliver a package to a space station on Mars. The students will work together in teams to solve the problem, construct a solution, and complete the mission successfully.

“The Robotics Program and the other STEM Meets Humanities programs are such exciting opportunities for the youths in Madison County,” said Ed Hightower, executive director of the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation. “This kind of learning is fundamental for these kids and instills goals and values in them at a young age, so that they will work hard for a bright, successful future.”

The Alma Irene Aitch STEM Center, 1310 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, is home to the STEM Meets Humanities programming. The other programs include the Urban Gardening program, Math Games League, and the Digital Humanities Club. The programming is provided through the partnership of the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation, Lewis and Clark Community College, SIUE College of Arts and Sciences and its IRIS Center for the Digital Humanities, the SIUE STEM Center, the Madison County Regional Office of Education, Madison County Community Development, and local school districts.

For more information, visit the website or call (618) 655-2881.

