Still grand

× Expand The Granite City Marching Warriors pose at Granite City High’s Kevin Greene Field.

Even windy conditions didn’t prevent the Granite City Marching Warriors from becoming grand champions for the second straight year.

The Warriors blew past the competition at the University of Illinois State Marching Band Championships at the school’s Memorial Stadium on Oct. 20, winning the Governor’s Grand Champion award in Class 4A-6A and placing first in Class 5A. The Granite City High School band also received first-place awards in music and general effect.

“It was great,” band director Wyatt Roberds said. “The kids were working hard all year. We put a little bit harder show out with a little bit harder music and a harder drill. They stepped up to the challenge and they did it.”

Stephanie Mullen, who plays the flute, said she was thrilled her band earned grand champion honors in her senior year.

“I didn’t think that we were going to pull that off for the second time,” she said. “But when we did, I was surprised.”

A year ago, the Marching Warriors became grand champions at the University of Illinois competition for the first time after beating out 47 other bands, including Elk Grove, Plainfield North, Romeoville, Wheaton North, Plainfield East, and Collinsville. They also received first-place awards in band, visual and general effect.

This year, the band had to compete under very strong winds.

“It was between 30-40 miles per hour,” Roberds said. “We had these props that we use on the field. We were afraid that they were going to blow over. So we had parents out there holding them down for us. But I wasn’t worried about the kids. They were playing so well and were pumping out a ton of sound.”

Belleville East finished second to the Marching Warriors in Class 5A competition.

“They’re a powerhouse,” said Roberds, who has been band director since 2002. “They’re a really strong band. They’ve been breaking into the BOA (Bands of America) circuit this year. They went to a big BOA regional down in Tennessee and BOA events in St. Louis.”

The grand champion honor at the University of Illinois wrapped up an outstanding season that including a grand champion award at the Eastern Illinois University Panther Marching Band Festival, a first-place finish at a competition in O’Fallon High School and a sixth-place finish at Fort Zumwalt North High School in O’Fallon, Mo.

“The season overall was actually pretty decent,” said junior John Lucas, who plays the trombone. “It was pretty enjoyable. We went to lesser competitions than last year, but I don’t think that really matters because we got to do some fun things.”

At the Fort Zumwalt North competition, the band finished third in preliminaries to qualify for the finals.

“Giving our demographic and experience level, we should not have made sixth,” Roberds. “I was blown away.”

Sophomore Krista Davis, a drum major, credits Roberds and assistant director Josh Palmer for the band’s success in the last two years.

“They all put in a lot of time,” she said. “They don’t have to, but they do just to make us all successful.”

Marching Warriors seniors

Taylor Beaver: flute

Winnifred Bringer: flute

Skylar Burns: drum major

Dustin Choat: percussion

Jacob Colbert: percussion

Atlantis Collins: flute

Scott Delozier: trumpet

Reanna Farley: clarinet

Jayson Fineschriber: trumpet

Asael Gomez: drum major

Anthony Guzman: bari sax

Brandon Hager: tuba

Kai Hale: baritone

Marissa Henry: flute

Jade Heuer: percussion

Mark Holland: clarinet

Addison Lusicic: percussion

Holly Malherek: tenor sax

Josh Moslander: bari sax

Stephanie Mullen: flute

Brian Nail: percussion

Sabrina Neri: French horn

Samantha Parks: percussion

Damaliha Pryor: baritone

Lauren Roethemeyer: percussion

Justin Sampson: percussion

Caitlyn Strickland: clarinet

Faith Turner: tenor sax

Josiah Wing: trumpet

Shawn Wylde: percussion

Cassie Zarate: clarinet

