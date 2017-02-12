Store campaign to provide funds to Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto

Every year, Boys & Girls Club provides services for nearly 4 million young people.

To celebrate these extraordinary efforts, Ross Stores Inc. is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a four-week program, Help Local Kids Learn. Customers in Edwardsville can make a monetary contribution this February at a Ross Dress for Less location during checkout to be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto.

“In February, we invite our customers to join us in donating to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America,” said Gary Cribb, executive vice president, stores and loss prevention for Ross Stores Inc. “Our company believes in giving back to our community, and we are proud to support the Power Hour program to help youths develop the skills they need to excel in school and beyond.”

“We average 170 youths ages 6-18 every day at the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto, and one of our most important programs is our Power Hour homework help,” Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto Executive Director Kathy Wilson said. “Each day we help dozens of youths complete their homework and encourage them to actively participate in school. Ross Stores are partnering with us to help youths succeed academically. What could be more important?”

All of the proceeds will benefit the local club. Every $3 donation helps provide one hour of homework help for a youth; $15 helps keep a child safe after school.

For information about Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto, call (618) 377-6030.

rossstores.com

