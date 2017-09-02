Storefront spirit

× Expand The Redbird Storefront Challenge, an opportunity for businesses to decorate storefronts in return for recognition, is the brainchild of the Alton High Student Council, including Dinah Pimentel, Megan Schultz, Kobe Duncan, Maddie Croxford, Natalie Dosso, Lauren Weiner, K’Lynn Washington, Olivia Dickson, Anya Jones, Morgan Rauscher, Emily Croxton, and Besty Papin.

ALTON — Kristi Doering and the Alton High Student Council want to bring back “citywide Redbird pride” and believe a little competition would do it.

Alton area businesses are invited to participate in the Redbird Storefront Challenge. Any business owner can fill out the no-entry fee contest form and has until Monday, Sept. 18. That’s when judges will take photos of each decorated storefront. The winning business will be announced at the AHS pep rally Thursday, Sept. 21. In addition to bragging rights, a float provided by the student council featuring the business’ signage will be driven in the homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 22. Homecoming week is Sept. 18-22.

“Many years ago, the whole town was behind the school and I want to bring that back,” said Doering, the student council’s adviser. “I feel the community isn’t as involved and that could be a reflection of past leadership. But currently, the Alton School District leaders have a commitment to support kids. The best way to make a connection with the community is by connecting them with kids.”

You won’t need to own and decorate a business to show your support. Yard signs and door hangers with interchangeable centers can be ordered, ready to be picked up Sept. 14. The 18- by 24-inch corrugated plastic yard signs are $15. Featuring the school mascot, they have a red background and white letters spelling out “Go Redbirds.”

For $30, you can design your own door hanger, which is about 20 inches in diameter. Buyers can choose four colors of painted wood or unfinished wood and either “Welcome to Our Home” or “Alton Redbirds” for the back plate. The centerplate can feature letters or the Redbird mascot and is attached with twine. Use them all year when you order seasonal centerplates such as a pumpkin, shamrock or flag, among others. Extra centerplates are $15 and ornaments are also available for $5.

“Redbird spirit can come back full-throttle,” Doering said.

And it doesn’t have to be relegated to just the high school. Doering suggested Spirit Day could be districtwide, with all the schools involved.

Doering acknowledged football season has started and homecoming is fast approaching.

“This isn’t just about sports and homecoming week,” she said. “We have talented, wonderful kids that we’d like to see supported.”

The deadline to order signs, door hangers and ornaments is Sept. 4, and they will be ready Sept. 14.

Send orders and payments to Kristi Doering, Alton High School, 4200 Humbert Road, Alton, IL 62002.

NOMINATION FORM: advnews.link/RedbirdForm

