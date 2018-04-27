Stout slated to run as Democrat in state Senate race

× Expand Brian Stout (fifth from left) with Democratic County Chairs at the slating meeting Thursday in Vandalia.

Brian Stout is slated to run as the Democratic candidate for Illinois Senate in the 54th District.

The post is currently held by Republican Sen. Kyle McCarter, who was nominated by President Donald Trump to be the next ambassador to Kenya. Stout, a small business owner and local elected official, wants to focus on job creation, increasing funding for education, and investing more state dollars in rebuilding local infrastructure.

“I’m honored to accept the nomination to run for state senate,” Stout said. “As a small business owner who has been active in my local community, I’ve seen first hand how middle-class families are struggling to get ahead. We have real challenges ahead as we work to undo the damage Bruce Rauner has done to our state and local economies. And it’s time to elect a new state senator who values public service over self-service.”

A lifelong resident of the 54th District, Stout started his own insurance adjustment company at age 25, which eventually grew to 22 locations before selling it to a few of his employees. He recently obtained an MBA from Greenville University in Greenville, Ill., which he earned while working full time. In addition to serving as president of the Vandalia Park District and Airport, Stout is also president of his local Rotary Club chapter and conducts several charity auctions each year.

Following the slating process, Stout must collect 1,000 valid signatures from 54th District residents by the June 4 deadline in order to be included on the November general election ballot. He will face Republican Jason Plummer in the general election.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter