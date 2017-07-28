StraightUp Solar recognized as one of top solar contractors

× Expand In 2016, for the first time ever, solar was ranked as the No. 1 source of new electric generating capacity additions brought online throughout the year. By 2022, GTM Research and the Solar Energy Industries Association predict more than 1.2 gigawatts of new solar photovoltaic capacity will be installed in Illinois, and StraightUp Solar will continue to be a major player in adding solar to the grid.

Coming off the biggest year ever for U.S. solar installations, St. Louis installer StraightUp Solar is proud to be named one of the top solar contractors in the United States by Solar Power World magazine.

“The 2017 Top Solar Contractors list features 500 of the best solar contractors in the United States,” said Kelly Pickerel, the magazine’s managing editor. “From solar hotbeds on the coasts to the up-and-coming Midwest solar market, every installer adding even the smallest solar array to the grid is making a positive impact on our communities. We’re proud to recognize these companies and their efforts to bring solar power to U.S. homes and businesses.”

“StraightUp Solar is honored to be included in the 2017 Top Solar Contractors list, featuring the best solar contractors throughout the United States,” said Dr. Dane Glueck, president and founder of StraightUp Solar. Glueck is a practicing orthopedic surgeon and was the first solar installation professional in Missouri to obtain NABCEP certification. “As a father, a physician, and a concerned citizen, I am inspired by the growth of solar in our communities and our increased awareness of the benefits of solar energy — whether those benefits are environmental, economic, or energy security.”

StraightUp Solar installed more than 1,800 kilowatts of solar in 2016. Since its founding in 2006, the company has installed more than 8.5 megawatts of solar. In 2016, the entire state of Illinois added 5 megawatts of solar, bringing the Illinois installed total to 70 megawatts, enough to power 11,000 Illinois homes.

In 2016 StraightUp Solar partnered with the village of Godfrey Climate Protection and Energy Efficiency Committee on the successful Solarize Godfrey group solar program, which ended in September 2016.

In early 2017, based on their strong professional qualifications and track record of affordable and high-quality solar installations, StraightUp Solar was chosen as the installation partner in the new Solarize Madison County/Glen Carbon program. The program provides a low-cost option for home and business owners in Madison County who want to make the switch to solar and start saving on electric bills.

Each participant who signs up at SolarizeMCGC.com prior to Aug. 31 will receive a free consultation and pricing for a turn-key solar system. The last Solarize MCGC educational Solar Power Hour will occur at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, in the Glen Carbon Police Department Community Room, 149 N Main St.

