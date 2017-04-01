Strength of a superhero

× Expand Photo courtesy of Katie Batton-Urrutia Five-year-old Drew Batton of Godfrey was diagnosed with juvenile pilocytic astrocytoma, a rare, slow-growing brain tumor, in June 2016. After two major brain surgeries, the tumor has returned, and the Battons are awaiting further treatment options. Area residents have the opportunity to support the family Sunday, April 23, by attending Pasta With a Purpose at Leclaire Room in Edwardsville for an afternoon of delicious pasta plates, child-friendly activities and a silent auction.

Metro East residents and “all superheroes” will have the opportunity Sunday, April 23, to enjoy a delicious meal and help a young boy in need at the same time.

Sponsored by Bella Milano and Gori Julian Law Firm, Pasta with a Purpose will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Leclaire Room, 600 Troy Road in Edwardsville, to benefit 5-year-old Drew Batton, who was diagnosed with juvenile pilocytic astrocytoma last year. The rare slow-growing brain tumor is generally benign and doesn’t spread to surrounding brain tissue. Drew’s case, however, has proven to be an exception. Following two major brain surgeries, the Battons recently learned Drew’s tumor has returned for a third time.

“When you look at him from an exterior point of view, you wouldn’t know there’s anything wrong with him,” says Andrew Batton, Drew’s father. “He’s a normal little boy.”

Batton says the initial diagnosis came in June 2016.

“I was in New Jersey for job training, and he’d been sick that week,” Drew’s father says. “They took him to the pediatrician, who ordered him an MRI for the following week and told him to go home. Finally, I was FaceTiming with my mother and mother-in-law and he just didn’t look right.”

Batton previously worked as a paramedic in St. Louis and knew Drew was facing more than just a childhood fever.

“I told them to take him to Children’s, and that’s when the initial mass was discovered,” he says. “At first, we only knew that there was a tumor near the occipital area and that it was so big that it was causing pressure on the brainstem, which is why he was having headaches, dizziness, trouble walking.”

Drew’s first surgery took place at Children’s Hospital in St. Louis on the Wednesday following Independence Day, lasting 14 1/2 hours. Batton was able to make it home through a commute to Philadelphia and a two-leg emergency flight the day Drew’s burr hole was drilled to alleviate pressure before the operation.

With updates delivered by call or in person every hour to 90 minutes, Drew’s neurosurgeon finally came to the waiting room with visible optimism.

“She was smiling ear to ear when she told us that they got it all and that everything was fine,” Batton says. “She’s got a great smile that we love to see.”

While the Battons celebrated the joyful news, Drew was transferred from the pediatric intensive care unit to the 12th floor devoted to neurology neurosurgery rehabilitation. Batton describes the 12th floor as his favorite because he knew Drew was on his way to a safe recovery and closer to being brought home.

“Once he was back home, I was able to fly home a couple of times during my job training to see him,” Batton says. “He was back to running around, headbutting stuff, scaring the crap out of us, and just being a normal 4-year-old.”

When it came time for Drew’s 3-month checkup, Batton’s wife, Kay, was excited, and Batton described his feeling as a “guarded excitement,” given his medical background. When they learned the tumor had returned, the Battons were crushed.

“We wanted everything to be fine,” Drew’s father says.

Drew’s second surgery took place just before Thanksgiving at Barnes Children’s Hospital and lasted for 10 1/2 hours.

“It’s crazy to think that my son’s brain has seen oxygen for 25 hours and he’s only 5,” Batton says.

Making the trip at the crack of dawn on an empty stomach, Drew was taken to the special operating-room suite where four MRIs were performed on the day of his surgery.

With a successful second surgery, Batton was amazed at the speed of the process.

“From prep to discharge, we were only at the hospital for 96 hours,” Batton says. “They told us it would be much better for him to recover at home, and he was back to running around and playing like a little boy in a week.”

The Battons began to notice a right-side deficit after the second surgery.

“He used to write his name, draw and color with his right hand and now he shakes when he tries to color,” Batton says. “He’s taught himself to do everything left-handed, but it really drives home the sensitive nature of what they’re doing.”

After the second surgery, Drew began to ask questions, such as “why do I always have to be in the hospital” and “what are they doing to me,” among others.

“He doesn’t grasp the impact of what’s going on around him at this age,” his father says. “How could he?”

With the recent news of the tumor’s return, the Battons are awaiting their options.

“If the tumor’s still in the same spot, he’ll have his third surgery, but if it’s in multiple locations, he’ll need both chemotherapy and surgery,” Batton says.

Having just turned 5 on Dec. 26, Batton describes Drew’s journey as a time warp.

“I want to spend every moment I can with him,” he says. “There are days I want to call off work, call him off school and play with Legos until we both fall asleep on the floor.”

Following Drew’s two surgeries, Batton’s perspective has changed significantly.

“We prayed for a quick end at the beginning, but now we want to do whatever we have to do for a positive outcome,” he says.

After serving in Iraq and front-line as a critical care medic during the Ferguson, Mo., riots in 2014, Batton says Drew’s health and well-being are proving to be the battle of his life.

“I thought my days of uncontrollable crying were over,” he says.

On a positive note, Batton says the amount of support his family has received from both his and his wife’s employers as well as the community at large has blown him away.

“It’s tough everywhere financially and people have still managed to donate for Drew,” Batton says. “We’ve been able to pay off some larger medical bills, set up payment plans for others and are climbing out of our hole.”

The superhero-themed Pasta with a Purpose has three sponsorship levels: the Caped Crusader at $2,500, Hulk’s Hero at $1,500 and Drew’s Defender at $500. Batton says the theme naturally aligns with Drew’s interests in Marvel and DC comics.

“He loves Batman,” Batton says. “One of my sister’s friends even designed his Team Drew logo shortly after his first surgery.”

Beyond the pasta plates, the event will feature plenty of child-friendly activities such as a photo booth, face-painting and special appearances by Captain America, Batman, The Wasp and Black Panther, as well as a silent auction with plenty of prizes.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger, and include a Bella Milano salad, bread, pasta and a choice of sauce, drink and dessert.

advnews.link/PastaWithPurpose

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter