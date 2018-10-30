Stretch of highway in Granite City to close for three days

roadwork

Illinois 162 between 23rd Street and Maryville Road in Granite City will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, and continuing for three days through Thursday, Nov. 8, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The road closure is necessary to allow the Alton & Southern Railroad to rehabilitate its crossing.

A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure. The department asks that travelers be patient and use extra caution near and throughout the work area. Slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.

Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org and https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

