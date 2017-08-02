Stretch of I-270 to close Aug. 11

A full closure on eastbound Interstate 270 from Illinois 3 to the Interstate 55/70/270 interchange near Troy is scheduled to begin Friday, Aug. 11, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Starting at 9 p.m., eastbound I-270 will be closed from Illinois 3 to the Interstate 55/70/270 interchange. A posted detour will direct traffic to take northbound Illinois 3 to eastbound Illinois 143 to southbound Interstate 255 to eastbound Interstate 55/70 to access eastbound Interstate 70. Eastbound Interstate 270 traffic will not be able to travel east of Illinois 3. The closure is necessary for pavement repairs on Interstate 270.

The interstate is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes during construction weekends and anticipate longer travel times.

All of the work will be weather-dependent and coordinated to not conflict with major sporting events. No closures will take place over Labor Day weekend.

By utilizing a full expressway closure and keeping construction restricted to the weekends when traffic volumes are down, IDOT aims to reduce the length of time the work zone is needed during heavier traveled weekday periods.

