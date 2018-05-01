Stretch of Illinois 143 to close Monday

× Expand roadwork

Illinois 143 will be completely closed to traffic between Wanda/Moreland Road and Sycamore Drive beginning Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

This work is required to replace the bridge and reconstruct the road, and this section of Illinois 143 is expected to reopen in mid-November.

The department’s suggested detour for this road closure will be:

Westbound traffic: Go south on North Access Road to SIUE, then west on New Poag Road, then north on Illinois 255 to Illinois 143 westbound.

Eastbound traffic: Go south on Illinois 255, then east on New Poag Road, then north on North Access Road to SIUE to Illinois 143 eastbound.

The department advises drivers to expect delays and use the signed detour provided.

More information is available online and at the IDOT District 8 Twitter page.

