Strolling for stories

Hayner Library’s newest program is bringing literacy to the great outdoors. The StoryWalk program allows families the opportunity to read a story while visiting two parks in what the library plans to be an ongoing program.

StoryWalk consists of taking laminated pages from a children’s book and attaching them to core boards posted at intervals around the park. Families begin with the first board and move around the park, going board to board, to read the rest of the story.

The program is designed to allow families to move around, enjoy the parks the city has to offer — and most importantly for the library, to improve literacy skills and a foster a love of reading.

“It is our hope that families will enjoy this story and want to read others like it,” said Mary Cordes, assistant director for circulation services. “We hope this program encourages families to visit the library and take home more books to read as a family. We offer a wonderful collection for readers of all ages and interests.”

This is the first month Hayner Library has participated in the program. The library will offer the program for August and September at the all-inclusive playground area at Gordon Moore Park and around the skate park at Hellrung Park. If the program proves to be a hit, the library would like to create more permanent StoryWalk structures spread out in greater distances next year from spring through fall.

The August StoryWalk book is “Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type” by author Doreen Cronin and illustrator Betsy Lewin.

Families are encouraged to send feedback to the library via email at outdoor.stories@haynerlibrary.org or by visiting any Hayner Library location.

The StoryWalk program was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

