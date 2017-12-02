Stuart appointed to sexual harassment task force

State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) has been appointed to the House Task Force on Sexual Discrimination and Harassment, charged with changing the culture of sexual harassment and discrimination that has been brought up over the past few months.

“We simply cannot tolerate an environment that allows women to be treated like second-class citizens in any workplace,” Stuart said. “The Task Force on Sexual Discrimination and Harassment will find ways to combat the culture of sexism, harassment, and discrimination that has existed for far too long in Springfield and I am eager to be a part of finding solutions. I look forward to working with colleagues from around the state and taking on the tough questions. Illinois should serve as a role model for other states in implementing policies that ensure workplace equality.”

Stuart co-sponsored a first-in-the-nation package of bills to require lobbyists to adopt sexual harassment policies similar to those currently adopted by legislators, impose a fine on violators of the prohibition on sexual harassment, create a sexual harassment toll-free hotline, and require legislators, lobbyists, and staff to complete sexual harassment training.

“I have been appalled by stories shared by legislators, staffers, and lobbyists who have faced sexual harassment and discrimination while simply trying to do their job in Springfield. It must stop now,” Stuart said. “The fact that some representatives can vote against equal pay for women shows that we have an uphill battle ahead of us, but I know we can make positive changes. We are taking steps in the right direction, but we need to do even more.”

