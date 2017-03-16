Stuart bill would eliminate free health insurance for retired politicians

Concerned about politicians taking advantage of generous taxpayer-funded perks, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) introduced a measure to eliminate free health care for retired lawmakers.

“Too many politicians have entered the field to serve themselves and take advantage of insider perks,” Stuart said. “When I walk door to door, I often hear from residents who are tired of politicians gaming the system instead of prioritizing those they represent. It’s time to rewrite the rules and eliminate a costly perk that has cost taxpayers millions.”

Stuart has introduced House Bill 3918, which would eliminate free health care for retired politicians who are sworn in after the effective date. Presently, former governors, lieutenant governors, secretaries of state, attorney generals, treasurers, comptrollers and General Assembly members are eligible to receive the taxpayer-funded health coverage. Additionally, present law allows for the spouse of deceased members to receive free health care as well.

“I know this bill won’t be popular with my colleagues, but I’m here to represent the people of my district, not make friends,” Stuart said. “Our state continues to face a number of challenges; it’s time to re-evaluate our spending priorities.”

For information, contact Stuart’s full-time constituent service office at (618) 365-6650 or email repkatiestuart@gmail.com.

