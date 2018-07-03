Stuart promotes Fourth of July safety

With Independence Day celebrations quickly approaching, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is encouraging residents to review and follow safety precautions from the U.S. Fire Administration to have a safe holiday.

“While we all love to enjoy the festivities, parades, and especially the fireworks that the Fourth of July holiday brings, the holiday is also a time in which hospitals see a spike in emergency room visits and injuries,” Stuart said. “Reviewing safety warnings and procedures in advance of the holiday celebrations is a great way to ensure that everyone stays safe.”

The U.S. Fire Administration advises a 3-foot safety zone around the grill, as well as always keeping an eye on it while the flames are lit to avoid potential burns or fires.

“As much as we love burgers, hot dogs and the light displays on the Fourth, it is also important to make sure no one gets hurt from an open flame, hot coals or rogue fireworks,” Stuart added. “Even sparklers burn hot enough to severely injure young children. Parents and adults should be extra vigilant about their children’s whereabouts and safety this holiday weekend.”

For more safety information, visit the U.S. Fire Administration’s website or the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

