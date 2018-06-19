Stuart reminds constituents of free document shredding day

COLLINSVILLE | State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is reminding residents of her free document shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 23, in the parking lot of Swing City Music, 1811 Vandalia St.

“It is a safe and secure way to get rid of old, unneeded documents such as credit card statements, bank statements, pay stubs and bills,” Stuart said. “Properly destroying these documents in a secure manner is one way to ensure that your identity cannot be used by criminals and scam artists.”

Stuart’s event is free, but residents are encouraged to arrive early, as attendees will be helped on a first-come, first-serve basis until the shred truck reaches capacity. Residents should remove all paperclips, staples, and other binding prior to the event and will be limited to two boxes of paper each. Boxes and bags cannot be shredded or discarded at the event.

“Like all of my other services, this shred day is free and open to the public,” Stuart said. “I encourage everyone to come out, shred their personal documents and protect themselves from identity theft.”

