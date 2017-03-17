Stuart seeks participation in business recognition program

Looking to highlight local entrepreneurs, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is inviting residents to submit businesses they feel should be recognized as Good Neighbor Business of the Month in the 112th District.

“Our local business owners play a critical part in our community, and it’s important that they are supported and recognized,” Stuart said. “These businesses are our neighbors too, and when we spend money through them, those vital dollars get reinvested in our community.”

Stuart is asking residents to nominate local small and mid-sized businesses they believe should be honored as a Good Neighbor Business of the Month. Businesses available for consideration must be located in the 112th District, which includes Caseyville, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Granite City, O’Fallon, Maryville, Glen Carbon and Fairview Heights, and have demonstrated a commitment to the Metro East community.

“Since taking office, I have prioritized a responsible economic plan that would help to lift up our small and mid-sized employers,” Stuart said. “I want to make sure that I am visiting and talking to our area’s important business stakeholders on this issue. In addition to recognizing an outstanding local business each month, I am forming an Economic Development Citizen Advisory Committee to bring together business leaders, entrepreneurs, economic development experts and citizens to discuss ways that we can attract and retain employers here in Illinois.”

To obtain a nomination form, contact Stuart’s full-time constituent service office at (618) 365-6650 or email repkatiestuart@gmail.com.

