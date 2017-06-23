Stuart sponsors bill to expand SIU dental school programs

Legislation sponsored by state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) would help solidify the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine as a world-class institution.

Stuart’s legislation allows the Alton-based school to create a faculty practice plan similar to what is already in place for the SIU School of Medicine. The dental school would be permitted to form a partnership to treat and charge patients, allowing faculty to maintain their clinical skills while continuing to teach students.

“Southern Illinois University is essential to the economic growth of our area,” said Stuart. “Through initiatives such as this, we can see SIU maintain its position as a top educational institution. By providing the opportunity for dental professionals to maintain a clinical practice, they can stay up to date on current practices, providing for an even better educational experience for dental students.”

Senate Bill 448 would place the school on the same educational level as other Illinois dental schools, while also allowing the school to attract and retain top dental instructors to educate students at both the pre-doctoral and post-doctoral level. The new practice plan would also generate much-needed revenue for the school to help offset reduced state appropriations. The school could provide patient care for individuals with more advanced needs, enhance clinical faculty teaching skills, facilitate clinical research and provide an overall enhancement of the educational program.

“SIU is one of only three dental schools in Illinois, making SIU and our entire region a leader in providing high-quality dental education right here in Illinois,” Stuart said. “I will always fight for the strength of SIU, to maintain our reputation as a destination for a world class education in every field.”

The bill previously passed the Senate and will be sent to the governor for final approval.

