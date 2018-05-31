Stuart sponsors legislation aimed at helping border-state businesses

To help Metro East businesses and small businesses in border communities throughout Illinois, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is sponsoring the Illinois Home Grown Business Opportunity Act to develop an economic plan for businesses near bordering states.

“We have some of the best local businesses right here in the Metro East, and our location in proximity to a big city across the river means that we need to make sure we are giving our small businesses in Illinois a chance to thrive and compete,” Stuart said. “We want our economy to prosper and grow, and this legislation will allow our businesses and municipalities to receive additional resources and supports to succeed.”

Senate Bill 3285, supported by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce and recently approved by the House and Senate, directs the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to develop an economic plan that will take into account relevant economic data and include assessments, recommendations, and resources relevant to assisting businesses and municipalities near bordering states. This plan will also include input from local economic development officials to utilize the assets in each region.

“I frequently meet with small business owners and tour local businesses in my area that are the backbone of our communities,” Stuart said. “Our local businesses need policies and plans that will help them compete with businesses in other states, especially when they are so close to each other. This bill will help our community remain economically competitive and prosperous.”

