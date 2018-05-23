Stuart supports changes to state’s tax structure

To bring tax relief to middle class and working families throughout the Metro East, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is supporting House Resolution 1025, which encourages the implementation of a fair tax structure in Illinois.

“Illinois is falling behind in providing real income tax relief for working families and small businesses, and it’s why I refused to support Springfield’s income tax hike last year,” Stuart said. “When middle-class families are struggling while millionaires and billionaires are lining their pockets due to our regressive tax structure, something needs to change. Low and middle-income residents in Illinois are paying a larger share of their income in taxes than the extremely wealthy. The status quo isn’t working for the middle class.”

Stuart is supporting a fair tax structure like those in place in 33 other states — including Missouri, Iowa, Kentucky and Wisconsin — which would put more money in working families’ pockets, allowing them to reinvest in local economies and stimulate business growth and economic development. A fair tax structure would result in a lower tax rate for lower income earners and a higher rate for the wealthiest.

“Working families in Illinois deserve fair tax reform,” she said. “A fair tax structure would reduce the tax burden for upwards of 98 percent of Illinoisans — tax relief that would directly impact Metro East families. This is about giving critical tax relief to the middle class and making reasonable changes to the tax code to force the Chicago millionaires and billionaires to pay an equal share of their income. This will help to lift up the middle class and grow the economy in communities like ours.”

