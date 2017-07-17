Stuart to host free fraud prevention seminar

COLLINSVILLE — To help residents learn how to prevent fraud and take steps to avoid becoming victims of crime, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is hosting a free seminar with the Illinois Attorney General’s office from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, July 28, at the Collinsville Township Senior Center, 420 E. Main St.

“Criminals are getting more sophisticated every day,” Stuart said. “They are targeting senior citizens and vulnerable populations with scams designed to steal their valuable personal information and exploit the trust of local residents. It is important to give people every opportunity to learn about current scams and how to protect themselves in the future.”

An expert from the Illinois Attorney General’s office will give a presentation about the latest and most common scams that criminals are using to extract personal information and exploit residents. Stuart will be available to help answer questions and provide an update on legislation under consideration in Springfield.

“Identity theft is one of the most common crimes in our community, and I want to help residents equip themselves with the knowledge and resources to identify and prevent potential sources of identity theft and fraud,” Stuart said.

