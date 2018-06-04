Stuart to host free utility bill clinic

× Expand utility bill

EDWARDSVILLE | To help consumers save more on their utility bills, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) will host a free utility bill savings clinic with the Citizens Utility Board, a nonprofit consumer protection organization, from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, at the Watershed Nature Center, 1591 Tower Ave.

“Electric bills soar in the hot summer months, and for many families that makes it difficult to make ends meet and keep the utilities running,” Stuart said. “Every family could benefit from saving a few dollars on their utility bills each month. My free utility bill savings clinic will help consumers identify ways they could be saving more of their hard-earned money.”

The local chapter of the Sierra Club and Solarize Madison County will also give a presentation on solar power from 6-7 p.m. at the Watershed. Both events are free and open to the public. Those planning on attending should bring a recent copy of their electric, gas, and phone bills for an expert from CUB to review. Space will be limited and reservations are encouraged to guarantee a spot.

“This is a chance for local residents to have their utility bills reviewed for potential savings and hear about what other organizations in our area are doing to improve Madison County,” Stuart said. “I encourage everyone to come out for this great free constituent service and a chance to save money on their utility bills, cut down on their financial obligations and learn about solar power opportunities.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter