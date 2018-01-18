Stuart to host property tax appeal seminar

GRANITE CITY — Residents wanting to learn how to save money on their property tax bills are encouraged to attend a free property tax appeal seminar hosted by state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Granite City Township Center, 2060 Delmar Ave.

“I voted to bring comprehensive property tax relief to the state of Illinois that went above and beyond the governor’s proposed property tax freeze and actually reduced the tax burden for all homeowners by increasing the value of exemptions for middle-class and senior homeowners,” Stuart said. “It is important that we help protect the homes of those who need relief most, such as our veterans and senior citizens, who are eligible for numerous exemptions.”

Stuart’s free property tax seminar will include a presentation from the Granite City Township assessor about available exemptions and how to apply. Residents are encouraged to bring a copy of their most recent property tax bills for one-on-one consultation.

“Skyrocketing property taxes make it hard for families and seniors to make ends meet,” Stuart said. “As I go door to door in the community, I hear constantly from families in every town in my district about how the high property tax burden makes it difficult to continue to stay here. It is important that homeowners know about the exemptions they may be eligible for, and I encourage anyone who is interested in learning more about how they may reduce their property taxes to come out and see how they could potentially save.”

