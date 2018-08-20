Students earn scholarship awards at SOAR luncheon

× Expand (From left) Nicholas French, Ian Thompson, Abigail Wuebbeling, Katelyn Schneidewind, and Morgane Ash pose with a ceremonial scholarship check during the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees Jane Becker Scholarship Awards Luncheon.

Five students were awarded scholarships during the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees Jane Becker Scholarship Awards Luncheon.

Morgane Ash, Nicholas French, Katelynn Schneidewind, Ian Thompson and Abigail Wuebbeling were the recipients of the $2,000 scholarship for writing winning essays about the impact of money in the American political process.

Brendan Kelly, candidate for the Illinois 12th Congressional District, attended the luncheon.

“We need to get the corrupting influence of money out of our democracy,” Kelly said. “This is one of the most important races in the country. We have a flood of Citizens United money influencing our political system — in both parties. We are witnessing so many policies that serve the few who are doing well as the consolidation of wealth results in a race to the bottom. This is our opportunity to change that. We need people’s help. Correct opinions are great, but we need people to show up and vote.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter