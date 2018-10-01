Students immerse themselves in aquatic knowledge

× Expand Leighann Jones of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers teaches students about Critters of the River in a geocaching scavenger hunt during the 2018 Water Festival at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Approximately 500 fifth-grade students from six schools and 20 classes gathered Sept. 28 at Lewis and Clark Community College for the 16th annual Water Festival.

“I’m very happy with the attendance,” Environmental Educator and Water Festival Coordinator Allison Rhanor said. “It is a beautiful day and all the volunteers are helping everything run smoothly. I’m thankful for all the Lewis and Clark students who volunteered their time.”

Nearly 100 L&C student volunteers helped run the event.

Students learned about environmental sciences and participated in outdoor activities during the daylong event, organized by the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center.

Each participating class was asked to collect shoes to donate to the Shoeman Water Project, which focuses on providing clean water to communities in developing countries. Students collected more than 700 pairs of shoes during the drive.

A class from C.A. Henning Elementary in Troy won the competition, averaging 11.9 pairs of shoes per student.

Students got the opportunity to learn about freshwater topics, including urban fishing, survival in native ecosystems, water treatment, global water needs, and the role of prairies in water quality and biodiversity.

“Even though many of these students live near the Mississippi River, for some of them, this is the first time they’ve been exposed to water as a natural resource,” Rhanor said. “It’s amazing to watch them as they learn about the importance of water in every level of the ecosystem.”

The festival program consists of two components. Prior to the festival, fifth-grade teachers went to a professional development day. The workshop provided the teachers with curricular materials, supplies and the methodology to enhance their water education unit in the classroom. The water festival then allows the teachers to bring their students to the L&C campus to cycle through activity stations. The stations are organized and supervised by facilitators from federal, state, county and local agencies, environmental organizations, education institutions and local businesses.

Festival sponsors include Pepsi, St. Louis Bread Company, J.L. Nash, Madison County Planning and Development, The Horinko Group Water Division, Southern Regional Groundwater Protection Planning Committee, Wood River Refinery, Veolia and Illinois American Water.

More photos are on Flickr.