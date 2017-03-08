Students learn what it takes to run a village — or a city

ALTON — Students at Alton High School each year take part in a letter-writing campaign with local government officials to learn more about what it takes to keep services running for citizens.

This time around, after students’ letters were asking essentially the same questions, the mayors of Alton and Godfrey decided to join forces and pay a visit to the school, answering questions in person. Alton School District’s Jesse Macias coordinated the event.

“The mayors came because many of the same questions were being asked by the students,” Macias said.

The mayors visited with students Wednesday, March 8, and they brought reinforcements. Alton Mayor Brant Walker and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick engaged in a back-and-forth dialogue with students, accompanied by Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold and Police Chief Jake Simmons, along with Lt. J.L. Goeken of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Students first asked how the mayors got into their roles. McCormick talked about his background as the former owner of Imo’s Pizza and how friends talked him into running for Godfrey village trustee and later, for mayor. Walker responded by saying “it wasn’t just one thing,” then explained how his observations as a business owner and parent drove him to run for the position.

Both mayors spoke about what their job is like each day and some of the biggest issues they face. For Alton, Walker said the 180-year-old city poses special challenges in terms of public safety, infrastructure and quality of life. He said those are the top priorities for his office. In Godfrey McCormick said infrastructure is a challenge as well, along with continued economic development and growth.

Students also inquired as to what the mayors are doing to bring businesses to the area, and each one outlined their efforts. McCormick encouraged students to consider coming back home and starting a business after finishing college.

Another question was whether Illinois’ budget problems have affected their municipalities. Each mayor replied “yes” as their answer. McCormick said it has probably affected Alton more than Godfrey, but added “when it affects this school district, when it affects Beverly Farm, it affects Godfrey.” Walker noted the difficulties faced particularly in the completion of the new multimodal transportation center and how it, and other city projects, were almost shut down because of a holdup in funds being disbursed to Alton from the state.

Simmons, Alton’s police chief, and sheriff’s lieutenant Goeken chimed in first on the students’ next question about strengthening community relations with law enforcement.

“We have worked very hard,” Simmons said.

He talked about programs such as Ballin’ with a Cop, Youth Build and the Juvenile Diversion program. He stressed his belief that “the biggest thing an officer needs to do is get out of the squad car and talk to people.”

Goeken noted more classes have been added to an officer’s training program to learn effective community engagement.

“We’re always about the community,” he said.

Simmons brought a bag of door prizes to pass out to students who attended the morning session. He also talked about an upcoming cadet program that aims to help address the police department’s diversity issue. Simmons and Goeken supported the need for public education as well, so the community can learn how to positively interact with law enforcement and what behaviors should be displayed on both sides of the table.

The mayors shared news about what’s happening in parks and recreation programs. One new program about to get under way in Godfrey is family and children’s campouts during the season, McCormick said.

For Alton, Walker highlighted an all-inclusive playground coming to Gordon Moore Park, the completion of the Rock Springs Park ball diamond, and a ball diamond to be developed at Northside Park that will facilitate soccer and football. Walker also talked about recent upgrades to the basketball courts at Salu Park and praised the school district’s building trades students for completing the work. He also talked about plans for Riverfront Park and noted Alton had just introduced flag football into their programming, with 120 children already signed up.

Perhaps the most revealing discussion among speakers and students was a dialogue about the heroin epidemic. Sebold, Alton’s fire chief, first weighed in regarding handling and training his personnel to deal with the issue.

“We have to train our personnel to protect themselves first, while also on having a good handle on situational assessment,” he said.

His department cross-trains other departments, including police officers, on cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and providing initial life support.

Simmons gave the students a candid reply to this question.

“We can’t do it alone,” he said. “You guys have got to stand up and tell us who the dealers are and where the drugs are.”

Goeken concurred, saying “it starts with you guys.” He said it’s important students learn about the dangers involved with drugs and alcohol, and he talked about such programs as the Drug-Free Coalition and the Power of Peers.

Goeken said problems with drugs, particularly heroin, start at home, noting a correlation between prescription drugs and heroin use.

“The ultimate end to that path is either death or prison,” he told the students. “You get hooked, and you’re fighting that demon for the rest of your life.”

Simmons said he wasn’t going to “baby” the students; he believes they are already adults.

“You guys control that problem, and shame on you if you don’t tell,” he said.

“If it doesn’t kill you, it will kill your family,” Goeken said.

McCormick and Walker wrapped up the session by talking about their accomplishments and what they look forward to in the future.

